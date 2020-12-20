“Who’s catching it?” by Brian Dean (Letters, Dec. 16): “Entitled people are a group more often contracting COVID 19.” If we follow Mr. Dean’s assertion, then entitled people should be at the top of the list to receive the vaccine!
In fact, the article he cites actually states: “Entitled people strongly want good things to happen to them and yet their refusal to follow the health guidelines is causing them to be at risk of contracting COVID-19.”
I think we should call the governor and mayor of New York state and city and have them rethink who should get the vaccine first. Seems they have a misguided direction.
Fred Pelton, Green Valley