In response to the poor, terrified couple who had to share their Trader Joe’s shopping experience with a man wearing a Trump 2020 t-shirt: Seriously?!! You must be watching too much MSNBC and reading The New York Times.
Trump terrorists are a figment of the demented leftist mind. Ask Sen. Rand Paul, who was beaten up by his neighbor, or Congressman Steve Scalise, who was almost killed by a left-wing activist, which side advocates the most violence.
Just to make you feel more secure, however, I will ask my husband to stop wearing all 150 of his offensive pro-Trump and pro-NRA t-shirts just in case he should run into you here in Green Valley. God forbid you should feel uncomfortable.
Nora Sullivan, Green Valley