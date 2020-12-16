A study from the Cornell University School of Industrial & Labor Relations indicates that entitled people are less likely to follow COVID guidelines. The results showed that entitled individuals were less likely to report that they were following, or would follow the health guidelines recommended. It was interesting that this group more often had contracted COVID-19.
The authors wrote that these people were less concerned about harming others and they increasingly believed the threat of the virus was overblown.
The study was published Oct. 29 in “Personality and Individual Differences.”
Brian Dean, Green Valley