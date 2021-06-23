Cui Bono, Latin for “who benefits.” Now I am confused who would benefit with the killing off of Obamacare? For 15 years I sold health plans for small businesses in New York. Actually, my partner handled the health plans and I did the retirement plans. He was great at it. If a client had a problem with his plan, Rick would call the guy who was in charge of independent agents and get satisfaction for the client. This not a number or a person that you or I would know. We just call the number listed which would put us in touch with someone who was trained to say no.
We were invited to a luncheon given by Oxford Health, Rick couldn’t make it but he said one of us had to be there. So I went and listened to the president of Oxford talk about the dangers of government medical coverage. During the Q&A, I asked if the government had a basic plan for those who were too poor for a regular plan but not eligible for Medicaid.
My wife, a nursing professor, had founded a community center that was a clinic where people without coverage could come. She used faculty members and students to run the center. She told me that a large number of the people had diabetes or other chronic problems of which they were unaware. Treating these people after they were really suffering is expensive for the government and tortuous for them.
About 30 million people would lose coverage. So, obviously, they would not benefit. It seems to me that no one I know would benefit. Please tell me who would benefit!
Edward Brill
Green Valley