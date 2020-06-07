By now, most of us have seen videos of the death of George Floyd and have have found them to be deeply disturbing and heart wrenching.
Many people are upset by this event and want to demonstrate, which is their right to do so, peacefully. But peaceful protests have turned into rioting, looting and destruction, mostly done by outside agitators. Violence such as this has to be met with significant force.
Who are these outside terrorist groups such as Antifa? I believe that they are young people in their 20s and 30s, most of them white and college educated. A whole generation of people raised by parents who indulged and coddled them and never uttered the word “no.” These kids were then sent on to colleges to be taught by left-minded professors who told them that America is bad, American institutions are bad, American historical figures are bad, (let’s destroy all historical statues), American government is bad, religion is bad, capitalism is bad.
No doubt about it, these anarchists want to take down America. This is no longer about the death of George Floyd, it is about destroying America.
Ms. L. Friedman, Green Valley