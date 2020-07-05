The Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber’s article supporting the Town of Sahuarita’s response to Pima County’s mask-wearing requirement is unfortunate and creates even more friction in a community that needs calm leadership (“Chamber backs Sahuarita on face masks,” Page A6, July 1).
In a time when we need to pull together, we find ourselves with a situation where a town has decided to use a questionable legal theory to justify taking a position against the county’s health requirement. Much to my surprise, the Chamber says they back this position.
If that is the case, I request they publish the names of their business members who support this position. I will be happy to pay for the ad so I can avoid using those businesses going forward.
Rick Irvin, Green Valley