It is galling that Republicans promote the false idea that they are the only ones who support law enforcement. How manipulative! Just like they think they are the only ones flying our nation’s flag because they are the “true patriots.”
Patriots don’t excuse police becoming judge, jury and the executioners of Black people. Patriots don’t whitewash these horrifying deaths by claiming, “Well, mistakes have been made.” No, murder has been committed.
Of course, sane people support law enforcement, but law enforcers have to be held accountable for their actions. And change is needed!
If Republicans are sincerely interested in law enforcement, like Real Patriots, then why aren’t they supporting the investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection when police officers were assaulted and injured in our nation’s Capitol?
Elizabeth Beyrer
Green Valley