The flap over Martha McSally’s recent health care ad is misplaced. The problem isn’t that “Whitney from Queen Creek” is a political ally, it’s that Whitney doesn’t recognize the danger of Sen. McSally’s approach to medical insurance.
S. 1125, which Sen. McSally co-sponsors, suffers from the two fatal flaws of every health plan she’s backed. First, there’s no limit on the premiums an insurer may charge; second, there’s no set of minimum coverages that plans must include. These are two critical components in the Affordable Care Act’s protection for those with pre-existing conditions.
Whitney, like many Americans, would be in for a shock if a McSally plan were implemented. She’d be allowed to buy some kind of medical insurance — she can’t be excluded because of her prior condition! However, no insurer will be required to include coverage of her particular blood disorder. An insurer willing to do so can charge a premium far beyond her budget, with severe caps on benefits.
Whitney needs honest, quality, affordable healthcare coverage. That’s not what Sen. McSally has ever offered. Better to look to the comprehensive set of private and public plans in Mark Kelly’s proposals.
Jim Armstrong, Green Valley