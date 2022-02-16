The stories about the unreliability of former President Trump’s accounting files for the past 20 years is but one instance of the most significant crime factor in the world: white collar crime.
White collar crime dwarfs all other crime in terms of its scope, its economic impacts, its low level of awareness in the public’s “mind,” its absence of meaningful prosecution by law enforcement factors of every kind at every level and the insolence of its practitioners!
White collar crime was an important factor in the 2008-09 world economic meltdown, particularly in the United States.
If you check at Amazon books, you find a long list of very expensive books about white collar crime.
If you check on white collar crime blogs, you will find a list of the top 20 (some of whom are by law firms that specialize in defending white collar criminals and their depredations).
If you look at the “white collar crime” prosecution records, you will see but a whisper of what is actually occurring and has occurred throughout the long, long history of the world!
It should be no surprise to anyone that white collar crime law makes it very difficult to “make a case,” to get to trial and to procure a successful prosecution.
In addition to that, the immensity of the problem means that the FBI, the SEC, the IRS and all other entities would have to upscale enormously in order to even begin to make inroads!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone