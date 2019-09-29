At the GVR Board meeting on Wednesday, directors Charlie Sieck, Sandra Thornton, Carol Crothers, Tom Sadowski, Gail Vanderhoof and Susan Curtin voted down a request for money for shading at the new Pickleball Complex. I have a couple of questions.
1. Why was additional shade not included in the original motion? Was it an oversight or a calculated move? I remember WSM saying some was included but was not sufficient to maintain a safe environment for play.
2. Do none of you see the downside of not furnishing sufficient shade? Safety jumps out as number one. The opportunity for GVR to be held liable if a player dies from heat-related illness is a close second. Last but not least is the inability to hold the 2020 Southern Arizona Senior Games (pickleball competition).
Some naysayers will think, so what? Let the club pay for their own shading. Well we thought we were when we raised $347,000 to build out the center, or 30 percent of the total project.
Another important reason to hold the pickleball tournament is that all net proceeds go to the GVR Foundation for the underserved in Green Valley. The local Pickleball Club receives no monies from this event, though our members work tirelessly to staff it.
These directors thought they would poke a stick in the eye of the Pickleball Club by their actions. What they have done is increase the liability to GVR and reduce the opportunity to assist members through the GVR Foundation, the very people you were elected to serve.
Donna Talarski, Green Valley