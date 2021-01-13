I want the old Republican Party back, the one that wasn’t under the yoke of the radical right. Where the constant cries of fraud, hoax, scam, loser, conspiracy theories and right-wing militia groups didn’t infringe on our existence. The party that respected the democratic systems in our Republic. The party that followed our traditions, protocols and transitions knowing that these very things made America outstanding compared to other countries.
The Republican Party that possessed flexible thinking and knew compromise was a necessary part of governmental processes to allow the convergence of ideas.
The radical right and the radical left should not govern for that would be government by a minority. In a democracy it is government by the majority. It is somewhere in the middle that truth and fairness are most likely to be found. For years there has been too much gridlock, lack of compromise and divineness. We need to stop inventing fear of different sides and come together for legitimate reasons. American principles deserve that.
Rozanne Plotnik, Green Valley