Why is no one in the media or the government talking about the fact that the IRS has all but stopped issuing refunds to taxpayers. This is money that belongs to the taxpayers, not the government. And I don’t want to hear that the IRS is too busy issuing checks to each American under the recently passed legislation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
I have read hundreds of comments on social media from people who filed for a refund in January and February and still have not received their money. I am one of them.
Now, the IRS has shut down all forms of contact, in person or via phone, so you can’t even get any information as to why this is happening. I wish one of the White House Press Corps would ask President Trump this question during one of his daily press conferences.
Kathy Kimbrell, Green Valley