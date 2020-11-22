We read with dismay that our own elected official on the County Board, Steve Christy, voted against the certification of the county canvass on the election results (“Election results OK’d without 2 GOP votes,” Page A1, Nov. 18). He repeated the Trump line of voter fraud with no specifics.
His district, the state and the nation have clearly voted for Biden. It’s interesting he can only accept voting results when he wins (no fraud there?) but not those he opposes.
He is clearly undermining the Constitution of the United States and is the new “revolutionary.”
Jack and Kathy Mattox, Green Valley