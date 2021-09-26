For the past 30 years or more, there has been no comprehensive immigration reform legislation that has had a fighting chance in Washington, D.C.

Instead, fear-mongering, like that from former Minuteman militia leader Don Severe, has been the dominant voice that has scared politicians and the public into demanding operational control of the border before anything else is tried (“Think of all sides in border debate,” Page A7, Sept. 22).

So instead of putting efforts into comprehensive immigration reform that would include work programs, pathways to citizenship and legal avenues for immigration and instead of putting significant money into root causes and prevention in Latin America, our U.S. government, including both Republican and Democratic administrations, has pumped billions of dollars into border walls, technology, thousands more Border Patrol agents and all the toys and whistles they possibly could want. And what do they have to show for it? Chaos, cruelty and 20 to 30 million migrants living in the shadows across the U.S. without being able to fully participate in our country.

For God’s sake, quit publishing the fear and trembling of people like Don Severe. I would prefer to hear from people of courage and creativity who want to try the things that haven’t been tried for 30 years. Then we might have some progress.

The Rev. Randy J. Mayer

The Good Shepherd United Church of Christ

Sahuarita

