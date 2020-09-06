Thank you, Kevin Crombie, for your letter Wednesday about the deaths in Chicago and thank you for the Editor’s note (“What can we believe?”).
It reminded me of a young Black mother in Chicago crying on TV a few months ago about how her young son got shot and killed while playing near his home. She told about Blacks shooting one another and she said it was not just Black gangs. She cried out for BLM to come to her neighborhood and march down their streets to stop Black people from killing one another and to stop the death of innocent young kids caught in the cross fire.
As most know, the deaths of Black people in Chicago just keeps going up due to gun violence and the Black citizens do not get more protection. Chicago has a Black mayor, 20 black council members, a Black Caucus and Black people who chair standing committees. It’s a disgrace that the Black community isn’t receiving the protection that white communities receive.
BLM just turn their back on their own kind and riot by destroying and looting downtown businesses, including Black businesses. Damn right Black lives matter, but to the BLM organization, it’s just words.
Duane Huckleberry, Green Valley