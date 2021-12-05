If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In 1620, the pilgrims sailed to America and gave thanks to God for all of His blessings. Thanked God, built a church, and praised God.
Where has that faithfulness gone?
Here we are in 2021, and there are churches that are still closed. Some religions are not preaching God’s word, supporting the murder of babies, homosexuality and transgender lifestyles, even gay marriage.
This is not God’s word. In a religious university, there is a painting hanging on their walls depicting George Floyd as our Lord Jesus Christ.
America, along with all countries on earth, has got to get back to our basic godly principles.
Genesis 1:1. “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” God made man and woman, Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve. God creates every living life and yet, we continue to murder millions of unborn babies.
Genesis 19:27-28. “And Abraham went early in the morning to the place where he had stood before the Lord. Then he looked toward Sodom and Gomorrah, and toward all the land of the plain; and saw, and behold, the smoke of the land which went up like the smoke of a furnace.” God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because the residents were living in sin, living in defiance of God.
John 14:6. “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’” Seek our Lord and live eternal life in heaven.
