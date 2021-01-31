At least I got a good laugh from Altie Metcalf’s letter on Wednesday (“The facts on Biden and the national debt,” Page A7).
She says: Biden doesn’t support free college (then declares he does), Biden doesn’t support student loan forgiveness (then says he does), Biden doesn’t support free health care (just wants to make it cheaper. By doing what? For who?). Biden doesn’t support the Green New Deal (even AOC said the Executive Orders signed Wednesday ARE the Green New Deal).
Some of these he only supports for certain people at certain income levels or in less than full amounts, but that is support for the ideas and I’m sure that support will “evolve” to everyone as he is pushed left. My opinion: if you think people need to have student debt forgiven, cut out the bureaucrats and give money to help someone pay off their student loans, go to college and sponsor someone who wants to come to the USA (legally). Also, Biden on ABC in October: “You can’t do it (legislate) by executive order unless you are a dictator.” Biden today: Give me another Executive Order to sign! I’ve only signed 22 in the first week. That is more than the last three presidents combined.
Mary Hughes, Green Valley