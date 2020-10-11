I would like to respond to Raymond D. Trombino’s letter to the editor (“Where division starts,” Oct. 7). The division started when Donald Trump took out a full-page ad in The New York Times calling for the death penalty for the alleged Central Park Five. He continued to call for their deaths after they were exonerated by DNA. The division was amplified when he whipped up a frenzy by questioning President Barack Obama’s citizenship and doing everything he could to delegitimize his presidency. The division continued when Trump made his presidential candidacy announcement by proclaiming Mexicans as rapists.
He has repeatedly pitted Americans against each other. He is the antithesis of what President Obama proclaimed, “There is not a red America or a blue America, there is only the United States of America.”
Laurie Cirrincione, Green Valley