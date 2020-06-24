The actions throughout our great country this past weekend proves two points: Systemic police brutality towards blacks is a myth, and that there is a systemic disregard for the Rule of Law. There are plenty of facts in the public domain that verifies those two points. Seattle, New York, Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago are stark examples of what the future could bring for other great cities.
Come November, the voters in this community have a decision to make. For America’s sake I hope it’s the right one.
Peter Manley, Green Valley