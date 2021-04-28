Because our country is at such a precipitous moment, we should consider a few things:
•There are no countries surviving as prosperous and powerful after they have been overrun by mass migrations of needy people.
•When one political party takes over, it becomes so dominant it is oppressive. Always.
•When so many white teachers are participating in convincing students white citizens are deserving condemnation, the non-violent teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King will be forgotten. Completely.
•When so few governors are stopping racist, communist groups from setting fires and looting, violence will ultimately become unwritten law. Murderously.
Ingrid Lynch
Green Valley