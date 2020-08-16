Even though I’ve been a Democrat for 65 years, I prefer a tough- and rough-speaking SOB instead of another namby-pamby. If the Dems win in November, I expect the following:
Of course, taxes of all kinds will skyrocket, big business will be heavily taxed, causing prices to go up and the layoff of a lot of employees. Small business will again be inundated with government regulations. People will be forced to accept government insurance even though they may have good private insurance and will be lucky to have a choice of doctors.
Nearly all guns will be confiscated by some bozo from Texas while crime will rise with no police available to stop it. Military spending will decrease and some bases closed.
Thanks to the millions of dollars given to Iran during the Obama Administration, Iran will invade Israel and the USA will idly sit by, much to the joy of Talib, Ocasio and Pelosi.
China, with a friend and son in the White House, will again lure American companies away. Also, China will invade Taipei as the USA watches, and expect North Korea to attack South Korea with no Harry Truman to intercede.
Socialism will creep into all aspects of our lives and into John F. Kennedy’s words, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
Dave Thomas, Green Valley