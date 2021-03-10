The performance of most of our politicians and media re: COVID-19 has to be judged as a failure. From the beginning it was turned into a fight with inflammatory language and wild exaggerations. Is it any wonder that approximately 30% of the population say they won’t take the shot? An unacceptable result which indicates that we cant listen to or rely on these people to work toward a more civil environment.
It is incumbent on all of us to try and encourage courtesy and civil dialogue. If we avoid name calling, zealotry and hatred we will be better off. It is not hard to embrace basic courtesy and respect for others.
Lynn Armstrong, Green Valley