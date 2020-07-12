I read and sincerely appreciated Roxanne Plotnik’s letter of July 8, and I would like to suggest a simple step each of us could take to bring real change (“Gone on too long.”)
If we each would take a notebook and a pencil and start making a list of each and every “good” contribution to our lives that comes from or through a Black person, I think we could help ourselves (our children, our friends) become more and more aware of how wonderfully successful these fine, talented, brilliant people are. As we continue to “look for the good,” we might also start feeling more hopeful about our own communities.
I have to confess that as a retired preacher I learned early on that I would never have the skill or the dynamism of a good Black preacher, and I am grateful for the respect that taught me.
Claudette Haney, Green Valley