John Haggerty is a psychic!
Thank you for your lead article, “2 groups looking out for GV’s future,” Page A1, Jan. 15. However, I question John Haggerty’s statement that GVR4Us did not recruit candidates but selected them based on their board applications. Here’s what his four candidates wrote in their applications:
Kathi Bachelor: “My motivation is to give back time to the members of GVR, to work on behalf of them.”
Lenore Bell: “…GVR is one of the main reasons I enjoy living in Green Valley so I want to use my education, computer, communication, and negotiation skills to support GVR.”
Mark Kelley: “I feel that GVR is a very important part of the Green Valley community and would like to help guide it’s course.”
Dale Sprinkle: “It’s not about me. I have considerable experience in organizational governance which motivates me to lend that experience to GVR.”
When researching who to vote for, I did the same thing Mr. Haggerty did but could not determine where his candidates stood. Did he really not recruit these candidates? Or is Mr. Haggerty a psychic? I just like to hear the whole truth from GVR4Us for once.
Michael Schaefer, Green Valley