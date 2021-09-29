If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I feel that the White Elephant Parade is a very important part of the Green Valley culture. It is an event that sets Green Valley apart from other communities in Southern Arizona.
At a time when people avoid interacting with each other, this is a time and place where people of all ages and backgrounds come together and share a joyful time together.
As the crowd of observers assemble to find a place to sit, there is a growing feeling of anticipation. Strangers talk with each other to share information about where they came from, previous parades and if they have family participating in the parade. Middle-school children from Continental sell water to raise money for their Washington, D.C., trip. This event is much like the county fairs back in the Midwest where I spent most of my life.
We provide a place for many area bands to exhibit their talents. Many area organizations work together. The horses, little cars and the other favorites. Then following the parade there are root beer floats, craft fair, food trucks and activities.
The White Elephant is a great asset to our community. I have donated, purchased many items and benefitted from it. There are times that we need to do things for ourselves. It is admirable that we work hard to help and support others but there comes a time when we need to stop and do a little something for ourselves. That $20,000 or even a little more is money well spent for the good of the community. Then we are re-energized.