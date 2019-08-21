Ms. Cheryl Boyles and her husband felt threatened by a dark-minded male terrorist whose only offense was daring to appear in a Trader Joe’s wearing a Trump 2020 t-shirt? Is this how low the political discourse has become in our community?
Passively expressing a political opinion does not make one a terrorist nor does it preclude one from venturing into the public square. Being male (would Ms. Boyles have been so upset if the “offender” had been female?) does not disqualify him from having the right to make a political statement.
Such expression does make one an American, rightfully engaged in the political process. It is the suggestion that such activity is impermissibly wrong that is the most terrorizing awful thing of all.
Gordon Roberts, Green Valley