Coincidence or more back-door maneuvering?
We have just been blessed with the third Oregon transplant; could this really be a coincidence? Better yet, this one cost the county he left a good deal of money just as Mr. Kent Blumenthal cost us members a good deal of money.
This really should be no surprise with the makeup of the new board. Most of the people I speak with saw the handwriting on the wall. Now the board members are up in arms because they were outed, so to speak, so they are going to investigate and spend whatever it takes to find the leaker. Yes, GVR members, another excuse to raise our dues.
It is obvious to many of us that the board and Friends of GVR are intent on creating their own dynasty with us members paying for whatever grand ideas they come up with; no input on any of it. I am beginning to believe that the idea is to turn Green Valley into a resort community rather than the retirement community it has always been up to now. If that happens, get ready for higher and higher dues.
Norene Mallory, Green Valley