We consider GVR membership to be a great benefit for members who use the facilities. It is, unquestionably, of great value.
I read with deep interest the editorial concerning CEO hiring practices by the GVR Board (“Lots of questions after GVR meeting,” Page A6, Nov 15).
In the past, we have avoided issues concerning the actions of the GVR Board simply because we agreed to become a member when we purchased our home. And, having served on several boards over the years, I realize that not everyone agrees with some actions taken by boards.
However, we are concerned with the recent allegations directed to the board.
It seems that over the past 18 years of our membership, most issues and dissatisfaction involve questionable GVR board actions. And some boards over the years, by their actions (or inaction), have earned the distrust of members.
Transparency, the well-used noun, seems to be at the heart of the issue. Perhaps, this is a style over substance matter.
The board members would be well-advised to be totally open and honest with members. If Executive Sessions are necessary, then summarize considerations and decisions for dissemination to the general membership.
When considering past experiences with GVR boards and CEOs, it seems wise to explain why a particular person is hired or fired and the details thereof. In Scott Somers’ case, explain why it is a wise decision to hire a person who, by his actions, cost a previous employer $700,000. That seems to be a reasonable question that deserves an answer.
Don Severe, Green Valley