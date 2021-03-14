I just received another notice, number four, from my insurance company informing me that they are extending their premium relief on our auto policy because of the limited use of our vehicle during the pandemic.
We’ve certainly experienced limited use of the GVR facilities for the past year. (I did manage to swim twice.) This year our dues have increased and for what? I wouldn’t make payments on a car if it didn’t run and I certainly wouldn’t pay on a home if it sat idle. I know that many others feel as I do.
Nonprofit or not, there has to be a way to recognize and relieve our dues that we pay for no services, unless you play pickleball or tennis. How about a little common sense here.
Dale Miller, Green Valley