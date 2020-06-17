Do you think we’ll see or hear a demand that President Washington and President Jefferson be taken off of the South Dakota Mt. Rushmore because they both owned slaves?
Possibly, next would be their removal from our paper and coin currency. Schools named after them might be then targeted for a name change.
Washington, D.C. or Jefferson, Missouri could be in the cross-hairs next.
Recently read: “Never in the field of human conflict have so many been so inconvenienced to avoid offending so few.”
History repeats itself until it doesn’t.
Finally, culture is the long view... politics is the here and now.
Jerry Marrion, Green Valley