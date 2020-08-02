So now Dr. Fauci is recommending goggles. Why don’t they just give us all gas masks and get it over with!
We did not have this kind of over-the-top reaction when polio was at its height and people (mostly children) were either dying, spending the rest of their days in an iron lung or crippled for life. They did not close the schools, shut down the economy, etc., and polio is contagious.
I wear a mask where it is required because I am a basically law-abiding person, but I do not believe we can ever protect ourselves from everything.
Norene Mallory, Green Valley