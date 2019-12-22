The Democrat debate Thursday was enough to cause reasonable heads to explode.
The disgusting distortion of facts on our national stage by power elite wannabes was unreal. If 50 percent of Americans believe their nonsense, this nation is doomed.
For the last 50 years while I was busy supporting my family and saving for my children’s education and my retirement, the PC Marxists took over the education system and brainwashed our youths.
A distorted view of national history, participation trophies and pass/fail grading has produced at least two generations of unmotivated citizens who expect everything to be handed to them. And their expectations were shorn up with student loans to attend college — to major in Fine Arts, Philosophy, Political Science, etc. And to be unemployable. None of them have been taught the history of governments and the extraordinary confluence of genius that gave this nation a Constitutional Republic.
The Founders summed it up in declaring independence. “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Sorry. This does not mean, imply or even suggest equal outcomes, it speaks to equal opportunities. That is not what the Democrats espouse. They want to buy votes by promising a Karl Marx utopia. Wake up cupcakes, it ain’t gonna work.
Lee Cornelison, Sahuarita