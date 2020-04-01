In the March 18 edition of letters to the editor, under the caption “This vs. that,” it was stated that a Tomahawk Missile built by Raytheon costs $1 million and an F-35 fighter jet costs $100 million and that those amounts could buy 20 ventilators and 2,000 ventilators respectfully, at $50,000 each.
The point, I guess, was why spend money on our defense when we could be using that money for ventilators to fight the coronavirus.
I have a much better idea.
It has been estimated that illegal immigration — food, clothing, housing, medical care, etc. — costs the U.S. taxpayer $200 billion to $275 billion a year.
Makes that $1 million, or that $100 million dollars mentioned above, sound like pocket change.
How many ventilators would $200 billion buy?
You do the math and you will see it is more than enough to satisfy the need for ventilators for the whole world during this crisis.
Ray Brown, Green Valley