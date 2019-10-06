A Green Valley News front page article and social media postings made a strong case for installing shade at the new Pickleball Center.
Of course, health and safety issues were cited as well as several reports showing precedent set by various organizations. Statements from staff from Pima County Parks and Rec, La Posada marketing and Town of Sahuarita parks management explained that “increased concern about sun exposure” makes providing shade “a number one priority.”
Even the American Academy of Dermatology has made grants to provide shade structures. Clearly, having shade at the center is essential.
So after about $1.3 million committed and years of planning to finally build 24 pickleball courts, how did no one think to include shading as part of that development? That’s like a developer building out a subdivision and forgetting to hook the houses up to water and sewer.
Typically it is easier and cheaper to include supplemental structures as part of original construction rather than retrofit. So now it should be up to the general membership to cough up the funds to correct this blunder? Hmmm.
Dale Sprinkle, Green Valley