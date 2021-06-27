The COVID-19 pandemic clearly illustrated individual vulnerability to this virus. Governmental intervention (CDC, WHO) dominated the responses to this intrusion by focusing on the expectations of increased deaths.
Under the guise of “science,” it was mandated that social gatherings (family, schools, churches, workplaces) be curtailed, that facial masks be worn and that normal “freedoms” be abandoned. Our government, media and big tech dominated the direction that each person should take.
As the data on the effects of the virus accumulated, it revealed that less than 1 percent of our total population had died from it.
What have we learned? That we are vulnerable as individual and as a nation to a virus of unknown origin; that we were overly submissive in giving up our constitutional rights; that “science” can be used to manipulate what we think and do; that we should not let fear control our future.
As we recover from this pandemic, we need to replace our faulty communication and political systems with the freedom to create and enjoy what history has taught us. We need to guard our freedoms by active and responsible participation in finding solutions to these problems.
Philip J. Gibeau
Green Valley