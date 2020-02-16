The property value question: The reality of property values is that the biggest factor determining value is supply and demand. The boundary limitations of Green Valley limit supply and people continue to retire providing demand. Those who want resort living buy in Saddlebrook or other resort communities, those who want small-town affordability buy here.
Did you buy your home because you wanted to live to in a preeminent destination?
Let’s stop the fear mongering. GVR is a valuable part of our community and we all want a stable GVR to continue to prosper. You need to decide which candidates will provide a voice for all members.
For these reasons I am supporting Kathi Bachelor, Lenore Bell, Mark Kelley and Dale Sprinkle.
Please take the time to vote.
Maria Delgado, Green Valley