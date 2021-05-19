Rachael Maddow on MSNBC: “I feel like I’m going to have to rewire myself so that when I see someone out in the world who’s not wearing a mask, I don’t instantly think, you are a threat, or you are selfish or you are a Covid denier and you definitely haven’t been vaccinated. I mean, we are going to have to rewire the way we look at each other.”
As one who went through the vaccination process from scheduling to transportation to the shot two times, the after effects, and in my case assisting my wife and others through the process as well, what should I, what do I think of one who basically sat the whole process out? Sat on the sidelines! Especially ones who chided me for doing so. How about the ones who called those who went through the process stupid?
Reasons they gave for not being vaccinated ranged from it is not needed as the percentage of those dying from COVID-19 is only 1 percent to it’s a government plot to control our minds. Some who hated Trump claimed it was his vaccine, therefore tainted. Some took their cue from Trump saying he did not take COVID that seriously. Some who hated Biden claimed it was his and the same reason for not taking it was the same. Some claimed it was dangerous and a killer pointing to every case of blood clots etc. etc. Some mocked those stupid enough to get vaccinated.
One may legitimately ask, were these people being selfish? Were they responsible for more deaths? Were they responsible for the delay in reaching “herd” immunity? Were they responsible for slowing down economic recovery? Did they delay our children’s return to the classroom?
What do you think? Those of you who were vaccinated, are you, as Maddow suggested, going to have to rewire yourself as you relate to those who did not get vaccinated? It may not be long before you need a booster.
John Fanning
Green Valley