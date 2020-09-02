Chicago: 75% of those murdered are Black, 71% of murderers are Black! Do you hear this on the news, or read it in the paper. Oh, no. It’s just Whites, or police, shooting Blacks.
I’m getting tired of it being shoved down my throat every time I turn on the TV or get on the internet and read the news. Blacks shooting Whites, or Whites shooting Whites, I guess that’s “not news.” It sure would be nice to have Walter Cronkite or Huntley and Brinkley reporting the news today. At least we could believe most of it!
Kevin Crombie, Green Valley
Editor’s note: The figures quoted are from the Chicago Police Department, 2011. According to the Chicago Tribune, over the past year, 80 percent of homicide victims where the race/ethnicity was known were Black. Overall, race/ethnicity was not known in 41 percent of Chicago homicides. These figures are accurate as of Monday, according to the Tribune.