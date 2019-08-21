When I read Ms. Boyles’ article, I laughed, thinking it was a joke. Then I realized it wasn’t. I just became dumbfounded. How can an adult couple become so afraid of a man because he is wearing a Trump 2020 t-shirt? To top it off, she declares how the clerk at the Trader Joe’s was in fear because the man had just gone through her line and her heart was racing with fear. Boyles even described the t-shirt wearer as looking the part of a “typical Trump terrorist.” What the hell do they look like? That itself, Ms. Boyles, is a racist statement.
I think these three fed off each others’ unfounded fears. I’m sure you’re a nice couple. You are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. When you are bombarded 24 hours a day with the totally biased liberal media, they are accomplishing their goals by making people afraid of anything Trump. Any rhetoric the media can use to stoke the fears of people about anything Trump or Republican is their goal. It looks as if they’ve indoctrinated you, Ms. Boyles.
Sorry, Mr. and Mrs. Boyles, but you need to turn off the news, go outside and enjoy the world. It isn’t all bad. There are two things you may wish to do: 1. File a petition with Trader Joe’s to ban typical Trump terrorists from the store, and, 2. Check under your bed every night for Trump Republicans. Boo!
Thomas Chandler, Green Valley