So GVR is going after the leaker of the names for the three potential candidates for CEO (“GVR gets new CEO, goes after leaker,” Page A1, Nov. 15).
The Board is so furious that they are going to use GVR funds to hire an outside agency to investigate the matter. Wow, must really hurt hard when it hits home, eh GVR? I seem to recall that back in February the GVR email list of all of its members somehow got leaked or sold to the Friends of GVR for the purpose of disseminating information about how great GVR is and how horrific it was that GVR4us would make statements otherwise. In particular, Friends wanted to push their choices for candidates in the upcoming election and had no other way but to somehow get our email list to get their message across.
Ever find the perpetrator GVR? Ever look?
The response of the GVR acting-CEO when this information was brought forth was: “GVR does not share member contact information.” There was no committee formed or outside agency hired to investigate. Maybe there was a “sorry” somewhere.
This, of course, this goes against GVR Corporate Policy as stated (Section X – A – 2): “GVR protects the confidentiality of certain information in conformance with its governing documents and applicable laws. For this reason, GVR will not release information nor comment on the following: a. Member information and records.”
Once again reveals that this new Board and its concerns has significance over the issues and privacy of its members.
Vincent Bralic, Green Valley