Even before he was elected, Donald Trump sent shivers down the spine of his detractors for he was an outsider with political views that did not conform to those of the established political class and liberal elitists.
Since his election, the drumbeat against Trump from his detractors has been incessant and spiteful. Nothing that Trump or his administration says or does goes without negative coverage or comment. Nothing is off limits in disparagement. Nothing positive gets acclaim. The standards applied to Trump are simply not applied to those who oppose him. Why is that?
Well, one might ascribe that to rank hypocrisy and/or simple dishonesty, intellectual or otherwise.
Let’s be clear, this country rises or falls on the basis of the policies that its leaders advance and the goals that it pursues. Those who focus solely on the person who occupies the presidency are deluding themselves and/or allowing themselves to be manipulated.
We will only thrive and survive as a nation if we have a fully informed public that takes the time and effort to weigh all relevant factors when casting their votes for our president and for our representatives. To do otherwise is far more dangerous and irresponsible.
James N. Anderson, Green Valley