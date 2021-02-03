So let me get this straight: GVR President Don Weaver is the decision-maker for (among other things) naming the pickleball center in a closed Executive Session, running the CEO hiring process covertly and keeping Board of Director members and GVR membership completely out of the equation, alleges he didn’t know about the mid $500K opportunity to purchase the Canoa Hills clubhouse AND parking lot, but worked some back door deal with the GVR Foundation regarding the purchase, and had a letter published in the Green Valley News without board approval, which results in a motion to remove him as GVR president, and he claims that, “It’s all about trying to show that the Friends of GVR has done something wrong.” “And they want to discredit the Friends before the vote comes up for the new candidates.”
No one was discrediting Friends of GVR regarding the above-mentioned incidents. Once again, we see Weaver incapable of owning up to his failings.
GVR members deserves better than this!
Adele Jenkins, Green Valley