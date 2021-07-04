My goodness! If you check out the temperature changes for the last million years you will find an inordinate pattern between warm and (very) cold. It shifts every 41,000 years. The Serbian astrophysicist Milutin Milankovitch is best known for developing one of the most significant theories relating Earth motions and long-term climate change.
The Milankovitch Theory states that as the Earth travels through space around the sun, cyclical variations in three elements of Earth-sun geometry combine to produce variations in the amount of solar energy that reaches Earth: Variations in the Earth’s orbital eccentricity — the shape of the orbit around the sun. Changes in obliquity — changes in the angle that Earth’s axis makes with the plane of Earth’s orbit. Precession — the change in the direction of the Earth’s axis of rotation, i.e., the axis of rotation behaves like the spin axis of a top that is winding down; hence it traces a circle on the celestial sphere over a period of time.
We are now at the end of an inter-glacial warming period. We are warmer now (than 41,000 years ago) because we have 4 million miles of roads, 128 million households, 97 billion square feet of commercial buildings and 286 million cars.
When we start to cool, and we will, millions and millions will die for lack of food and warmth.
The wind turbines will freeze and the solar panels will be covered with feet of snow.
I am sure happy our leaders are working on a solution.
Fred Pelton
Green Valley