It is good to see so many people taking precautions and using the gloves, masks and other protective devices during this pandemic. One piece of instruction that should be shared is how to wear masks. I have noticed many do not cover their nose with the mask. This leaves their nose as the main entry point as they inhale for any organisms they may encounter.
In order for the mask to provide protection the mask must be applied correctly. And as important as the various PPEs that we use, the single most important protection is appropriate hand-washing. And, yes, hand-washing is more effective than any alcohol-based hand cleaner. These products should be used primarily when soap and water are not available.
Brian Dean, Green Valley