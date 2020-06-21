We are not interested in “giving Congressman Ann Kirkpatrick a good run,” as the Sunday interview of Congressional District 2 candidates Bradon Martin and Eric Ruden suggests.
We are interested in defeating Kirkpatrick at the ballot box to hold her accountable for her absence in the halls of Congress. Hiring someone to work for us carries an obligation to perform. Federal officials are entrusted with national security and foreign policy issues.
Having experience in overseas culture and political policy is what voters should look for in a candidate running for Congress.
Leiann Anderson, Green Valley