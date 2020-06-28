Wow! The generosity of this community is awe-inspiring. Immediately after The Animal League of Green Valley announced it was reopening its Attic Thrift Store, donations started flooding in.
Even limiting the number of bags/boxes that we would accept per person, the volunteers struggled to keep up with the deluge of donations. Each day that we accepted donations, a mountain of bags and boxes would accumulate, reaching the roof of our building within four hours. Our warehouse is full, our box truck is full and our donation holding area is full. We have nowhere else to store merchandise.
Sadly, we will not be able to accept further donations until we make a major dent in the stockpile that we already have. I hope you can understand. Please stop by and shop from 8 a.m. til noon on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Help us turn your wonderful donations into food and medication for the animals. The cats and dogs thank you.
Kim Eisele, president, The Animal League of Green Valley