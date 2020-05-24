FactCheck.org performed a public service in the Sunday Green Valley News by showing us that Joe Biden’s tax plan sucks the blood out of America (“President distorts Biden’s tax plan,” Page A7, May 17). His plan will fall like an egg from a tall chicken.
The American people are tuned in to the left and their destruction. The left drains the innocence out of childhood, romance, laughter and nature with their Green New Deal. We all had a taste of it in the latest coronavirus nonsense.
I call for Americans everywhere to burn their masks and send a smoke signal to governments. We are willing to cooperate for a time, but 13 weeks is far beyond anything reasonable for a freedom-loving people who live in a Constitutional Republic. We are going back to the old normal.
Eileen Wilson, Green Valley