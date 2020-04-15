Green Valley is a community of retirees. As retirees, we haven’t lost our jobs, but the federal government is still going to send us checks.
We have been talking about what we are going to do with our “gift.” The article in last Wednesday’s Green Valley News, “Is anyone listening to hospital’s call for help?” caught our attention and we realized that our hospital is not the only Green Valley business severely impacted by the coronavirus!
Green Valley is a community of volunteer businesses and organizations that make it unique for retirees — the Green Valley Council, Green Valley Recreation, Green Valley food bank, Community Performance and Art Center, Valley Assistance Services, Friends In Deed, White Elephant and more.
We have decided to use our check to support the organization we have been active with. We hope you will consider joining us in support of our community.
Bill and Carol Copeland, Green Valley
Editor’s note: The COVID-19 Community Impact Fund has been set up to get money to local groups in need. It is spearheaded by the Greater Green Valley Community Foundation with the guidance of Better Together Southern Arizona Coalition. You can make a credit card donation online at ggvcf.org, and click on “Donate” at the top. Or send a check made out to the GGVCF–Covid-19 Fund, to: P.O. Box 785, Green Valley, AZ 85622.