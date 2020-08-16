In response to Gary Behling’s enthusiastic support of Trump’s desire to halt payroll taxes, thus reversing Social Security and Medicare to millions of Americans: Mr. Behling must either be so young as to have zero foresight of himself receiving either benefit or he’s wealthy enough to not care.
I can assure him that he’s in the minority among millions of us who welcome and rely heavily on receiving Social Security and Medicare. I will not be voting for Donald Trump come Nov. 3.
Susan MacMillan, Green Valley