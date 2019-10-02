I am writing this letter as a concerned GVR member, not as a pickleball enthusiast.
I am extremely dismayed by the GVR Board of Directors’ recent action to deny a request, approved by the Fiscal Affairs Subcommittee, for shading structures for the pickleball complex now under construction (“Seeking shade,” Page A1).
In light of the obvious need for appropriate shading protection for participants in any outdoor recreational facilities in the Arizona desert environment, I consider this action entirely inappropriate. It opens GVR and the entire membership to a significant vulnerability to future lawsuits which may arise due to GVR’s failure to incorporate obvious safety requirements in its facilities.
As a GVR member, I do not wish the organization to be vulnerable to the potential huge loss of funds associated with legal action taken as a result of GVR’s refusal to ensure obvious safety requirements in its facilities.
Others have hinted, and recent actions make it appear, that a number of board members may have a predisposition and a prejudice against the Pickleball Club, in view of your refusal to provide this safe-play condition as a required element of the complex, particularly when similar shade structures have already been installed as part of several other GVR facilities for other activities.
I cannot, in good conscience, believe this is true. I refuse to believe the current GVR board members could be so short-sighted, bitter and prejudiced as to leave all good reasoning aside and vote against this important safety issue, putting GVR at such great risk.
I urge the board to quickly correct this obvious oversight and put this issue on the agenda as quickly as possible, approving it at your next opportunity. Let’s ensure safe play at every one of GVR’s facilities for every member in every recreational arena!
Jerry L. Hooley, Green Valley